Conn. Gov.'s Budget Calls For Legal Pot, No Tax Increases

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- Connecticut's governor reiterated his support Wednesday for legalizing sports betting, online gambling and cannabis in a budget proposal that doesn't include broad-based tax increases. Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont restated his commitment to working to legalize cannabis as well as sports betting and internet gambling during a recorded budget address. If cannabis is legalized, the state could generate an estimated $33.6 million in revenue in fiscal year 2023, not including the 3% tax he proposed being levied at the local level, according to the budget recommendations. "These additional revenues will go to distressed communities, which have been hardest hit by the war on drugs,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS