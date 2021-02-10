Mexico Can't Appeal Canadian Judge's NAFTA Ruling

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- A Canadian appellate panel has ruled that Mexico can't appeal an Ontario judge's decision to uphold a jurisdictional award that favors a group of U.S. casino investors pursuing a $100 million arbitration claim under the North American Free Trade Agreement. The three-member Court of Appeal for Ontario panel, in quashing Mexico's appeal, allows 39 U.S. nationals who brought claims individually and on behalf of seven Mexican companies to pursue payment to compensate for their losses allegedly caused by Mexico's closure of casinos the investors had been operating in that country. According to the panel's Feb. 2 opinion, Judge Bernadette Dietrich of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS