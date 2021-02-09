NLRB Majority Takes Up Test Of New Union Election Rules

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A divided National Labor Relations Board said it will review a board official's decision canceling a vote on whether to decertify a union at a Michigan construction company, saying it isn't clear whether her decision followed new rules allowing elections to move forward despite alleged labor law violations. In a 3-1 decision issued Monday, NLRB members Marvin Kaplan, William Emanuel and John Ring said Rieth-Riley Construction Co. raised valid questions about whether Detroit office regional director Terry Morgan's decision was in line with the board's 2020 overhaul of its rules for so-called blocking charges. Blocking charges pause an election when one party accuses another of...

