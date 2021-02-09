Holtec, NJ Town Strike Deal Over Nuclear Plant Plans

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:46 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday dismissed nuclear energy supplier Holtec International's suit challenging a town's refusal to grant land use permits for nuclear fuel storage facilities after the town reversed its denial and approved the permits under specified conditions. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp signed off on a consent order to end the litigation brought by Holtec after the Lacey Township Planning Board denied it necessary permits for storage facilities to store spent fuel at the Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant during the decommissioning process. When the company filed the suit, it said the decision was a regulatory overreach...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS