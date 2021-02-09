DC Hotel Says Ch. 11 Venue Change Would Confuse Buyers

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- A luxury Washington, D.C., hotel told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that granting a request to move its Chapter 11 case to its home city would serve no purpose except to confuse potential buyers for its property. At a virtual hearing, Wardman Hotel Owner LLC asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey to deny Marriott Hotel Services' motion to change venue, saying that the move is not legally necessary and that it chose to file the case in Delaware because potential foreign buyers are familiar and comfortable with the court. "If we were to change venue, we would have significant explaining to...

