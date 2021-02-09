ITC Takes Up Samsung Claims Over Ericsson 5G Imports

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission announced it is looking into allegations that Ericsson's imports infringe Samsung patents, the latest development in an escalating dispute between the two wireless communications giants. The ITC on Monday agreed to investigate the dispute, which stems from failed licensing negotiations between the companies and will examine whether Ericsson imported 5G network equipment in violation of the Tariff Act of 1930. Samsung alleged in a January complaint that Ericsson's Street Macro base stations, which provide coverage to cellphone users, infringe several of its patents. Samsung seeks to block Ericsson from importing the allegedly infringing goods because the...

