Texas Court Halts Deportation Freeze For 14 More Days

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- The federal judge overseeing Texas' challenge to the Biden administration's 100-day moratorium on certain deportations on Tuesday extended for another 14 days a delay on the policy's implementation, saying the extra time is needed to allow both sides to adequately argue, and for the judge to decide, the moratorium's validity. U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton extended the temporary restraining order he granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last month, further prohibiting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from implementing its 100-day moratorium through Feb. 23. In a six-page order, the judge explained the extension encompasses briefing deadlines and a Feb. 19...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS