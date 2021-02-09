Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Court Halts Deportation Freeze For 14 More Days

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- The federal judge overseeing Texas' challenge to the Biden administration's 100-day moratorium on certain deportations on Tuesday extended for another 14 days a delay on the policy's implementation, saying the extra time is needed to allow both sides to adequately argue, and for the judge to decide, the moratorium's validity.

U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton extended the temporary restraining order he granted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last month, further prohibiting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from implementing its 100-day moratorium through Feb. 23. In a six-page order, the judge explained the extension encompasses briefing deadlines and a Feb. 19...

