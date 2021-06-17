Justices Back Foster Agency That Refused Same-Sex Couples

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 10:51 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Philadelphia violated a Catholic foster care agency's religious rights by severing ties with it after it refused to place foster children with same-sex couples. Employment Authority This article is part of Law360's newest in-depth labor and employment law offering. Learn more about Employment Authority here. Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, the justices unanimously concluded that the city of Philadelphia flouted the First Amendment when it stopped working with Catholic Social Services, a foster care agency. The high court, however, rejected the agency's push to upend a three-decade-old precedent used to analyze laws that allegedly violate...

