Chancery Tosses Suit Over $2.4B Kate Spade-Coach Merger

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:31 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday tossed a suit filed by former Kate Spade stockholders asserting the company's former CEO and directors pushed the fashion business into a conflict-tainted and underpriced $2.4 billion sale to Coach Inc. in 2017, saying the sale process seems to have been fair. In a bench ruling after a virtual hearing on a motion to dismiss, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster said the investors failed to show enough evidence the officers employed bad faith in pursuing the 2017 transaction or that directors could even be held personally liable for claims asserted in the suit. "This looks...

