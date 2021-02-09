Fed. Circ. Backs Apple's Partial Win On Uniloc VoIP Patent

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating only part of a Uniloc Voice over Internet Protocol patent challenged by Apple. The three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's finding that two claims of Uniloc Luxembourg SA's patent are invalid as obvious and that the remaining six claims are not. Apple Inc. and Uniloc had cross appealed the results of the inter partes review. The court's nonprecedential opinion, which was decided without oral argument, first deals with Apple's appeal, which argued the PTAB had implicitly construed a patent claim in an erroneous way. Apple said the PTAB's...

