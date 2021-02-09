Contractor Must Pay Daily Fine For Ignoring NLRB Subpoena

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:19 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday ordered a construction contractor to pay $250 per day until it hands over documents the National Labor Relations Board first requested two years ago during an investigation into the company's alleged anti-union hiring practices. KRS Contractors LLC and its owner David Sebastiao were sanctioned for stalling the NLRB's subpoena, which sought payroll records, Social Security records, time cards and other reports, according to U.S. District Court Judge Michael A. Shipp's contempt order. The company and its owner have also evaded court appearances since July 2019, according to the order, despite tracking mail delivered to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS