Ex-Adoption Atty Sentenced To 18 Mos. For Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 3:23 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Monday sentenced a former adoption attorney in the Philadelphia suburbs to 18 months in prison for stealing retainer fees, with prosecutors calling his fraud a "despicable violation of professional ethics." Steven Dubin, 66, of Holland, Pennsylvania, pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to three counts of wire fraud. He will serve 18 months in federal prison, receive three years of supervised release and pay $74,800 restitution, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter ruled Monday afternoon. "The process of adopting a child can be long, complicated and emotionally draining, and prospective parents...

