Jones Day Can't Escape 'Fiasco' Pro Bono Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:14 PM EST) -- Jones Day can't get out of a lawsuit accusing it of providing pro bono legal services to two Orange County mobile home owners that were "a fiasco" and left them homeless, a California judge ruled Monday, saying the firm hasn't shown their former clients can't present evidence of shoddy work. In a brief minute order, Orange County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey T. Glass denied Jones Day's motion for summary judgment, finding that the firm hasn't presented enough evidence that Zona Bernier and Gary Hill can't show Jones Day breached its duty to provide reasonable legal services. "Typically, the issue of breach...

