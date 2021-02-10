Gilstrap Says Fujitsu Settlement No Help To Nokia In IP Fight

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap told Nokia Corp. that reading itself into a settlement between Fujitsu Ltd. and a Florida fiber optics inventor would be "nonsensical," as that deal did nothing to protect Nokia from the inventor's later patent claims. In a ruling unsealed Tuesday, Judge Gilstrap handed Florida-based Oyster Optics LLC and its German subsidiary a summary judgment win against a breach-of-contract suit that Nokia of America Corp. had leveled in 2018. Nokia had filed the suit in response to a patent suit that Oyster Optics hit Nokia with the year before in Munich District Court. The judge on Tuesday also...

