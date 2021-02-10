SFO Induced Ex-ENRC Atty To Break Privilege, Co. Says

Law360, London (February 10, 2021, 7:24 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Serious Fraud Office induced the disgruntled former compliance chief of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. to break legal privilege and reveal internal efforts to investigate and clean up corruption, the mining company said in a new court filing. The then-head of the SFO's proceeds of crime unit, Mark Thompson, interviewed former ENRC in-house lawyer and head of compliance without authorization, waiving legal privilege from the Kazakh mining group, the company told the High Court on a Feb. 5 filing. The allegation is the latest salvo in the mining company's bitter legal battle with the white-collar agency. The SFO has been...

