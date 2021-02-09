GAO Says CIA Reasonably Picked Higher-Priced Bidders

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected bid protests from a pair of cloud computing firms after determining that the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency's contract award to higher bidders was reasonable. In an opinion released Tuesday, GAO general counsel Thomas H. Armstrong wrote that the CIA evaluated the pair's proposals for open-source information analysis systems and found defects. "GAO will not disturb an agency's judgment in this regard, provided it is reasonable and consistent with the solicitation's evaluation criteria and applicable procurement statutes and regulations," Armstrong said. An attorney for Digital Age Experts LLC, one of the two protesters, declined to...

