Boy Scouts' Insurer Wants Sidley Austin Off Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- Century Indemnity Co., which provided coverage to the Boy Scouts of America, told a Delaware federal judge Tuesday that he should undo a bankruptcy court decision allowing Sidley Austin LLP to serve as the Scouts' bankruptcy counsel because it had previously represented the insurer. During oral arguments before U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Andrews, attorneys for Century said Sidley had a conflict of interest when it sought the bankruptcy court's permission to represent the Boy Scouts retroactively to when its Chapter 11 case began in February 2020. Century's counsel Jonathan Hacker of O'Melveny & Myers LLP said U.S. Bankruptcy Judge...

