Fed. Circ. Tailors Arguments After Teva Skinny Label Outcry

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel zeroed in Tuesday on facts specific to whether Teva induced infringement of GlaxoSmithKline's drug Coreg in a do-over hearing after the panel's initial decision drew criticism that it ended a labeling practice expressly allowed under the Hatch-Waxman Act. The three-judge panel focused the remote rehearing on tailored questions about Teva's label and marketing practices following concerns that its 2-1 decision in October altered broader law about when drugmakers can sell generic versions of patent-protected drugs for unpatented uses. The earlier decision, which revived a $235 million verdict for GSK before being vacated on Feb. 9, had found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS