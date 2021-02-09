Drafting Exec Bonus Language That Won't Spark Litigation

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- For both employers and executives, an annual bonus is an important component of an executive's compensation package. In light of its importance, precise drafting of the bonus is essential in unambiguously establishing each party's rights and obligations under the common law of contracts. Two 2020 cases, one in a New York federal district court and one in a Florida state appellate court, illustrate the litigation risks of imprecise drafting. In addition, the bonus must satisfy Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code or an exemption thereto. In Sobel v. Major Energy Services LLC in the U.S. District Court for the Southern...

