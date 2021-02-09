Duane Morris Taps 4 Barnes Thornburg Attys For Dallas Office

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:04 PM EST) -- Duane Morris LLP has formed a Dallas office with the hiring of four trial partners from Barnes Thornburg LLP, marking the firm's latest move toward expanding its presence in Texas. The group includes Robert M. Castle III, Randy D. Gordon, Jamie R. Welton and Lucas "Luke" Wohlford, the firm announced Tuesday. Chairman and CEO of Duane Morris, Matthew A. Taylor, said that for the past two decades the firm has "focused on and invested in Texas." "With our new Dallas location and team, our commitment is clear," Taylor said in a statement. "Duane Morris now has a critical mass of legal...

