11th Circ. Gives DHS Worker 2nd Chance At Race Bias Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday revived a U.S. Department of Homeland Security employee's suit accusing the agency of ousting her in part because she styled her hair in an Afro, saying a lower court was too quick to spike her suit. A three-judge panel gave Odeiu Joy Powers another shot at her Title VII race discrimination and retaliation claims as well as her Whistleblower Protection Act claim against the DHS. The panel said the district court had held Powers, who is Black, to a too-high standard by applying the burden-shifting framework established in McDonnell Douglas Corp. v. Green, which is used to...

