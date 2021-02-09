Telemundo, Host Move $35M Defamation Suit To Federal Court

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:40 PM EST) -- A $35 million defamation lawsuit from the former campaign manager for ex-Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was removed from state court to federal court in Miami on Tuesday by Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo and journalist Jay Fonseca. In the suit, which was originally filed Dec. 31, Elías Sánchez, a former attorney, lobbyist and political consultant, and his wife, Valerie Rodríguez Erazo, claim that Fonseca, a prominent media figure based in Puerto Rico, repeatedly and knowingly made slanderous and libelous statements accusing them of exercising influence over multiple Puerto Rican government agencies. The suit also names Telemundo International Studios LLC, several affiliates and...

