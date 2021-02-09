9th Circ. Says Wealthy Biz Owners Ineligible For Protection

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit in a precedential Tuesday decision refused to recognize wealthy Mexican business owners as eligible for humanitarian protection in the U.S., but the court ultimately ordered the immigration appellate board to reconsider a Mexican national's request for deportation relief. Alfredo Macedo Templos had failed to convince a three-judge panel that wealthy business owners were members of a particular social group eligible for withholding of removal, with the appeals court noting that kidnapping for ransom affects migrants regardless of socioeconomic status at the border. The Ninth Circuit further found that the proposed social group was lacking particularity, as it could...

