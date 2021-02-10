Transportation Co. Says Union Recognition Deal Nonbinding

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- A transportation contractor urged a California federal judge to deny a Teamsters local a pretrial win in its suit accusing the company of violating a national pact that allegedly allowed for the recognition of new bargaining units by a card check process, calling the alleged contracts mere "agreements to agree." In its opposition to Teamsters Local 848's motion for summary judgment, MV Transportation Inc. argued that the deal the union claimed required it to recognize a bargaining unit at a Beverly Hills facility after it achieved majority support was not binding, but a general framework for future negotiations. "The putative agreements...

