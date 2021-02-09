Norfolk Southern Gets Arbitration In Attendance Policy Fight

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A disagreement over changes Norfolk Southern Railway Co. made to its attendance policy must play out in a grievance and arbitration process instead of in court, an Illinois federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the dispute qualifies as minor under the Railway Labor Act. In a decision granting Norfolk Southern summary judgment in its suit against the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers, Senior U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo said the dispute involves the interpretation of the parties' collective bargaining agreement. Under the RLA, those types of disputes are minor and must go through the arbitration and grievance...

