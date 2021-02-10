Delta Must Face Flight Attendant's Retaliation Claim

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Michigan dismissed race and sex bias claims from a Black former flight attendant who said Delta Air Lines fired her after she was assaulted by a co-worker and developed PTSD, but said her retaliation claim could go forward. U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts on Tuesday said Gina Henderson, who is Black, can proceed with her suit accusing Delta of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and state law. The suit claims Delta refused to accommodate her post-traumatic stress disorder and retaliated against her for complaining about the alleged...

