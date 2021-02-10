Gaming Tech Biz Says $100M Antitrust Suit Still Too Late

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Scientific Games Corp. urged an Illinois federal court to let it escape a $100 million antitrust lawsuit from rivals accusing it of using sham patent suits to keep its hold on the automatic card shuffling market, arguing the rivals suspected foul play years before they claim to have been clued in. The Las Vegas-based gaming tech company lodged a motion for summary judgment Tuesday, telling the court that after completing additional discovery at the direction of the judge, it is more confident than ever that "the undisputed facts" prove rival card shuffler manufacturer Taiwan Fulgent Enterprise Co. Ltd. and its co-plaintiff...

