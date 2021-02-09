Nasdaq, NYSE Challenge New SEC Stock Price Data Rules

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- Nasdaq Inc. and the New York Stock Exchange have challenged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent sweeping rule changes aimed at improving the stock-pricing data available to retail investors, slamming the agency's measures in a pair of petitions consolidated Tuesday in the D.C. Circuit. The SEC unanimously voted to overhaul the national system for collecting and disseminating stock data in December, in the hopes of upgrading the public feeds accessed by most investors. Regulators say retail investors face disadvantages compared with deep-pocketed traders who pay exchanges for superior service. But both Nasdaq and the NYSE have qualms with the changes,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS