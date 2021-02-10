T. Rowe Price Must Face Bulk Of Claims In ERISA Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- T. Rowe Price must face most of a suit accusing the investment giant of costing workers millions by offering only in-house mutual funds as 401(k) options, a Maryland federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar on Tuesday granted only one part of T. Rowe Price's motion for summary judgment in the three-year-old complaint that seeks to claw back some $50 million the participants say T. Rowe Price earned by only offering its proprietary funds in its 401(k) plan. Judge Bredar denied all the participants' motions for summary judgment, ruling that it wasn't up to him alone to decide whether offering...

