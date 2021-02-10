Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Residents Say Landfill's Dismissal Bid Should Stay Buried

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania landfill's attempt to dig up its dismissal motion for further briefing was long past its expiration date, attorneys for a group of neighbors told a federal court.

The deadline to seek reconsideration of U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney's denial of Bethlehem Landfill Co.'s motion to dismiss a negligence claim over obnoxious odors at the 224-acre waste dump was in late September, so the landfill's request for reconsideration Tuesday came far too late, the residents said.

"Some litigants cannot resist even the narrowest opportunity to add entries to the docket," said the response brief from attorneys representing the Baptiste...

