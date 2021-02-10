Tribes Insist On Hand In Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Mediation

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- A committee representing hundreds of Native American tribes has urged a Delaware judge to let it take part in mediation for pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt PLC's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying tribal governments deserve a role in divvying up a $1.6 billion trust on par with states. The tribal leadership committee, which was appointed to represent over 400 tribes in the giant opioid multidistrict litigation in Ohio federal court, objected Tuesday to a plan recently put forward by debtors in the bankruptcy, saying the omission of tribes as parties to the proposed mediation is "unwarranted and inappropriate, and was done without consent of...

