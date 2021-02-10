PNC Ducks Suit Over Alleged Role In $75M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:25 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed all claims leveled against PNC Bank and some claims against Heartland Bank in a suit brought by two investment firms and a Pennsylvania man alleging the banks aided and abetted a $75 million Ponzi scheme. U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis said in a Tuesday opinion that allegations brought by PLB Investments LLC, A.S. Palmer Investments LLC and John Kuehner do not support an inference that PNC Bank NA, a subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc., allowed the company Today's Growth Consultant Inc. and owner Kenneth Courtright to misappropriate investor funds knowingly or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS