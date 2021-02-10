Quarry Worker Blames Stone Crusher Design For Injuries

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania man on Tuesday filed suit in state court seeking to hold a machinery maker and a sand and rock producer liable for allegedly manufacturing and selling an unsafe stone crusher that led to a rotor crushing his leg. John Tomascik Jr.'s left leg was crushed, causing multiple fractures, deep puncture wounds, and extensive nerve damage, as well as requiring numerous surgeries and leaving him in "severe unrelenting and ongoing pain," according to the suit, which makes claims for negligence and strict product liability. Tomascik, of Kingston, Pennsylvania, said his orthopedic, neurological and psychological injuries are extensive, requiring physical therapy...

