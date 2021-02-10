Starkist Off The Hook In Suit Alleging Tuna Was Tainted

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday rejected an appeal from a woman who alleged she got a sore throat after eating Starkist tuna that contained a foreign object, saying she appears to have altered her complaint in a bid to skirt the statute of limitations. The two-judge panel found that the trial court was correct in dismissing Allyson Wallace's complaint as untimely. While her initial complaint was filed just before the deadline, it was deficient and she waited too long to correct it, the judges said. According to court documents, Wallace alleges that on Sept. 6, 2015, she choked on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS