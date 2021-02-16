It's Time To Ramp Up Punishment For Wall Street Wrongdoers

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- While GameStop Corp.'s meteoric rise fueled by the so-called Reddit Revolution and Robinhood Markets Inc.'s retail army are capturing headlines, the biggest Wall Street banks get little attention as they continue a much more shocking, but less visible crime spree. Now that President Joe Biden has nominated an attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice and a chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the question is whether they are going to chase those fleeting headlines or stop the widespread lawbreaking by the country's premier financial institutions. Today, Wall Street is like a crime-ridden neighborhood with just a few...

