Mortgage Servicer, Software Co. Settle Data 'Hostage' Standoff

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 2:20 PM EST) -- Mortgage servicer Caliber Home Loans Inc. and software provider Sagent M&C LLC have quickly settled Caliber's claims that Sagent held its data "hostage" as Caliber attempted to transition to a new software system. In a document filed Tuesday, the parties agreed that every claim in Caliber's suit should be dismissed with prejudice and told U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay that "all parties to this case have resolved all matters between them." The stipulation doesn't provide any other details about the agreement. Caliber filed suit Feb. 3, claiming Sagent breached their contract by refusing to assist with the deconversion of Caliber's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS