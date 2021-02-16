New FERC Chair's Record May Hold Clues To His Plans

Law360 (February 16, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- On Jan. 21, President Joe Biden named Richard Glick, a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and an ardent advocate of renewable energy, to be the commission's next chairman. Before joining FERC, Glick acted as the general counsel for the Democratic members of the U.S. Senate's Energy and Natural Resources Committee, serving as senior policy adviser on various issues encompassing electricity and renewable energy. Former President Donald Trump nominated Glick to be a FERC commissioner in August 2017, and the Senate confirmed him on Nov. 2 of that year. Glick's term at FERC will expire on June 30, 2022. With the...

