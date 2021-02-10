Biden Flips Trump's Terrorist Designation Of Houthi Rebels

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of State has rolled back terrorist designations for the Yemen-based Houthi rebel group, according to two notices issued Wednesday. The Trump administration had classified the Ansarallah movement in Yemen, colloquially known as the Houthis, as a foreign terrorist organization in January. That designation for the group and three of its leaders led to sanctions that included restrictions on U.S. foreign assistance, defense exports and sales of items that could be used for both civilian and military purposes such as radar and navigation tools. A spokesperson for the State Department told Law360 Wednesday that the Biden administration's decision to reverse...

