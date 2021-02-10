Native American Prof. Hits NY College With Discrimination Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:15 PM EST) -- An associate professor of Native American descent is suing Hilbert College in New York federal court for allegedly paying her less than her white, male counterparts due to her brown skin and then retaliating after she submitted an internal complaint. Donna Zimpfer, who teaches criminal justice at the private college in Hamburg, New York, said in her 21-count complaint Tuesday that she wants to challenge the school's "intentional and unlawful conduct" of unequal pay. "This action also is brought to correct and remediate the discriminatory pay disparity, and culture of retaliation, that have silently plagued Hilbert College ... for well over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS