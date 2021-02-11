Toyo Tire Rival Beats Claims It Swiped Tread Design

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Toyo Tire rival has dodged claims that it infringed the Japanese tire giant's trade dress, after an Illinois federal judge found that Toyo's own experts in the long-running case proved that the tread design of its tires isn't protected. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland granted Atturo Tire Corp. a summary judgment win in a trade dress lawsuit that Toyo Tire Corp. had leveled in 2014. The judge also rejected a summary judgment bid from Toyo Tire on counterclaims that Atturo Tire had lodged in the case. Atturo Tire's counterclaims — which allege that Toyo Tire lied about...

