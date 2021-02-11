Fla. Court Orders New Trial After Counsel's Sexist Remarks

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 2:11 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday threw out a judgment for two policyholders in an insurance case after determining that sexist and inflammatory remarks by their counsel during closing arguments were prejudicial and prevented a fair trial. The jury trial held in the Eleventh Circuit had found Florida Peninsula Insurance Co. was liable for $20,000 in damages sustained by Rafael and Celia Nolasco over water damage to their home. Florida Peninsula Insurance moved for a new trial over improper comments aimed at its counsel and expert witness by the Nolascos' attorney, Benjamin R. Alvarez of Alvarez Feltman Da Silva & Costa...

