5th Circ. Ponders Diligence In Taxotere Hair Loss Suits

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges questioned during oral arguments Thursday how diligent a group of women alleging permanent hair loss attributed to their use of the chemotherapy drug Taxotere needed to be in determining the cause of their injuries to beat the clock on filing suit. The panel heard consolidated arguments from three women — Deborah Johnson, Tanya Francis and Cynthia Thibodeaux — who are part of the multidistrict litigation against drugmaker Sanofi U.S. Services as they try to undo a January 2020 ruling from U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo that granted Sanofi an early win. The case asks the circuit judges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS