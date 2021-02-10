Texas AG Asks Lawmakers To Fund Google Antitrust Litigation

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the state Senate's finance committee Wednesday for $43 million to fund antitrust litigation against Google LLC, he was met with a barrage of questions about turnover at his office amid a whistleblower scandal and his legal challenges to the 2020 election results. An initial budget proposal shorted the Texas Office of the Attorney General by about $250 million, Paxton told the committee during an in-person hearing in Austin, including a little more than $43 million for the Lone Star State to spend on outside counsel in its lawsuit against Google over the tech giant's...

