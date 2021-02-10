Hearsay Error Gets RJ Reynolds New Trial In Engle Case

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday gave R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. a new trial in a $10.6 million suit alleging that its advertisements misled a smoker about the dangers of tobacco and led to her death, saying that the "strongest evidence" in the case was inadmissible hearsay. The Fourth District Court of Appeal panel reversed a judgment that had awarded Robert Hamilton $10.6 million in damages over the death of his mother, Janice Hamilton, sending the claims back to trial court to rehear the case without the hearsay admitted as evidence. Hamilton's suit is one of the many spun off from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS