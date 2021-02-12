Ex-Sheffield United Owner Sues Attys Over 'Lost' £140M Sale

Law360, London (February 12, 2021, 5:22 PM GMT) -- The former owner of an English soccer club has sued Shepherd and Wedderburn, alleging that incorrect drafting of a share agreement by the law firm cost him the opportunity to sell the club to a U.S. consortium for £140 million ($193 million). The former owner of Sheffield United, a Premier League side pictured in action, has sued Shepherd and Wedderburn at the High Court. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) Companies run by Kevin McCabe and his family allege that Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP failed to draft an investor and shareholder agreement that accurately reflected a deal struck with a Saudi prince in 2013...

