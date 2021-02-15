Betting Data Co. Sued Over Premier League Match Information

Law360, London (February 15, 2021, 5:19 PM GMT) -- A betting data provider is facing a two-pronged court challenge over whether match information collected from soccer stadiums in England and Scotland is a trade secret that can be unlawfully collected and distributed. Betgenius Ltd. filed a High Court claim on Feb. 3 against rival Sportradar AG and its U.K. arm, alleging that the company has unlawfully sent scouts to collect information on mobile phones from soccer matches. Betgenius claims that Sportradar infringed its five-year deal to become the official supplier of live data from games played in England's and Scotland's top professional leagues. Football DataCo, the company that manages the...

