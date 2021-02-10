Texas Court Says Higher Standard Applies To Med Mal Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel ruled Wednesday that two doctors' treatment of a woman constituted "emergency medical care" as defined by the state's medical malpractice law and therefore a heightened standard of proof applies to a suit accusing the doctors of causing the patient's brain injury. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the Third District affirmed a partial summary judgment ruling in a suit accusing Dr. Maansi Piparia and her practice group, ObGyn North, and Dr. April Schiemenz of providing negligent postpartum treatment to patient Nina Morris in 2015. The suit alleges that the patient suffered severe bleeding after...

