Faith Can't Save Migrant Teen's Asylum Bid, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- A 16-year-old from Honduras is facing deportation after a Ninth Circuit panel determined Wednesday that neither his status as a young Christian man opposed to gang violence nor a family member's gangland murder provided a basis for asylum or other relief. More than six years after his arrival in the U.S., Justin Steeven Santos-Ponce received the same answer from the appellate panel as he got from an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals before: His uncle's murder did not prove that members of the Santos-Ponce clan were being targeted based on their family ties, and his religion did not...

