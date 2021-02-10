GAO Signs Off On VA's Medical Supply Contract Awards

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office denied a bid protest from a medical supplies distributor seeking contract awards from government-run hospitals for veterans, finding that the firm did not deserve credit for certain technical aspects of its proposal. GAO general counsel Thomas H. Armstrong wrote in an opinion released Tuesday that Owens & Minor Distribution Inc., a Virginia-based health care logistics company, misconstrued several aspects of the solicitation outlining a proposal's technical requirements. "An agency's judgment that the features identified in the proposal did not significantly exceed the requirements of the [request for proposals], and thus did not warrant the assessment of...

