Paxton's Ex-Associates Tell Court He Belongs In Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be named a responsible third party in a securities fraud lawsuit against a company he once owned and advised, just as his former business partners have been named in the suit, the en banc Fifth Court of Appeals heard Thursday. Paxton's former business associates, from a time when he was an attorney in private practice and a state representative, say if they have to face claims they mishandled the sale of Oklahoma mineral interests, Paxton has to be part of the litigation, too. They argue their attempt to designate Paxton as a responsible third party...

